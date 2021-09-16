Nigeria: APC, PDP Bicker Over Buhari's Fresh Loan Request

In a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Buhari requested its approval to obtain $4 billion and €710 million foreign loan to fund the deficit in the 2021 budget.

Nigeria's two dominant political parties have argued over President Muhammadu Buhari's request for approval to borrow $4 billion and €710 million to fund the deficit in the 2021 budget.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Buhari making the request in a letter addressed to the National Assembly on Tuesday, as many Nigerians struggle to survive the country's biting economic situation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in reaction to the development, cautioned the NASS against approving the request, saying it could set the country's debt profile skyrocketing without a feasible repayment plan.

With the approval to borrow $8.3 billion and €490 million loans by its legislative body barely two months ago, Nigeria's debt profile risks reaching over N40 trillion.

"More alarming is that the debts that APC is hanging on Nigerians are for nebulous projects whose scopes, utilities, locations and contractors are largely vague; a development that validates apprehensions of a huge swindle on our nation at the expense of innocent Nigerians, including generation yet unborn.

"Our party holds it as an act of wickedness that individuals who know that they will be leaving office in less than two years will be accumulating debts instead of seeking ways to reduce the liability they have brought upon our nation.

"The APC knows it will not be around after May 29, 2023. That is why it is pushing our nation into a deeper economic quagmire with foreign loans, which are largely diverted to the personal pockets of their corrupt leaders," the opposition PDP said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.

Response

But responding to the PDP's criticism, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, said the loans are for "the good of the country" and well-being of the citizenry.

The ruling party also accused the opposition party of looting foreign loans obtained during its 16 years rule rather than spending on infrastructure and economic growth as, according to it, Mr Buhari-led government is doing.

"It was in PDP's era that loans to fund power generation, purchase arms and ammunition to fight a raging insurgency were misappropriated and diverted to fund PDP activities; and the borrowed money ultimately found its way to the pockets of cronies, friends and family members of administration officials. Nigeria is still servicing a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phoney Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract awarded in August 2010.

"Nigerians should also reflect and recall that the PDP had in its 16 years of misrule pushed the country into a dark ditch of insolvency, and a period in which most state governments could not pay workers salaries, not even the minimum wage, or settle contractors' bills and cater for patients in hospitals, to name a few," the APC interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said.

Before relinquishing power in 2015 after 16 years, the PDP left the national debts at about N12 trillion, a figure that has now jumped to N33.1 trillion as of March 2021.