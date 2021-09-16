Rwanda: Textbooks Worth Rwf1.8 Billion Rendered 'Useless', MPs Worry

Over 1 million mathematics textbooks written in Kinyarwanda which cost Rwanda Education Board (REB) over Rwf1.8 billion will not serve the intended purpose, a situation that the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said could be a loss for the taxpayer.

The textbooks were intended for use in primary two and primary three. However, these might turn out to be the less used resources after the medium of instruction for up to primary three changed from Kinyarwanda to English.

This is one of the issues in REB that were exposed by the Auditor General's report for the State Finances for the financial year 2019/2020.

REB officials virtually appeared before PAC to respond to issues of public assets mismanagement indicated in the AG's report, including the above-mentioned one.

"These books are likely to be a wasted resource after the change of the medium of instruction," said MP Christine Bankundufite.

The audit that was carried out in October 2020 revealed that on March 14, 2019, REB signed a contract with PRINTEX Ltd for printing and distributing textbooks, including 1,036,000 Mathematics textbooks (in Kinyarwanda language) for P2 and P3.

The AG shows that all the contracted Mathematics textbooks had already been delivered and received at the respective schools countrywide, and that the money had been fully paid to the supplier.

However, the report noted that in August 2020, the Government of Rwanda decided that all the subjects for P1 to P6 will be taught in English language.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By implication, the textbooks in in question which had just been delivered to the schools are no longer palatable in view of the new programme.

Auditor General Obadiah Biraro said that the potential loss for the Government from those books is huge, hinting at ineffective policy and implementation.

"Was there due diligence to prevent wasteful expenditure? [in this book procurement]," he wondered.

Joan Murungi, Head of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning Resources Department at REB said that though the books were written in Kinyarwanda and the medium of instruction was changed after they were printed or distributed in schools, they are still being used as reference academic materials.

PAC Chairperson Valens Muhakwa asked whether the books were intended for reference purposes.

Murungi said that they were meant to be used as textbooks, adding that currently, the books were being translated into English.

"Translation [of the books] implies another cost," Muhakwa said.

Meanwhile, this issue has occurred when the number of needed books in schools is still too small.

"In some cases, a book is shared by 91 students," said MP Christine Bakundufite.

entirenganya@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EmNtirenganya