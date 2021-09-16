Uganda: Eight More Rwandans Deported From Uganda

16 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Eight Rwandans were on Wednesday, September 15, deported by Ugandan authorities at .

The group which arrived in the country through the Kagitumba border follows several others deported from Uganda in the past few weeks.

The latest arrivals have been identified as Theogene Harerimana, 33; Gilbert Hakizimana, 36, Emmanuel Manirakiza, 24, Cyprien Maniriho, 28, Bosco Nyandwi, 30, Jean Damascene Nsanzamahoro, 35, Aimable Twizerimana 33, and Eugene Shyaka, who is 36.

All were accused of illegal entry and stay in the neighbouring country and were arrested by Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).

Unlike before, none of the latest deportees reported having been tortured but some had their monies confiscated by Ugandan security personnel.

In the past four years, hundreds of Rwandans were arrested in Uganda on allegations of espionage and illegal entry and stay.

Many were tortured before being deported but others have died in captivity.

Among the latest group, two tested for Covid-19 and two of them were found to be positive and immediately isolated from the rest.

