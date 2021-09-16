Nigeria: Konga Set to Employ Over 1m Nigerians, Africans By 2025

Nosa Alekhuogie

One of Nigeria's composite e-commerce giant, Konga, is set to become one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria and Africa following the unveiling of its plans to provide employment opportunities.

The development will see Konga employ 500,000 Nigerians as well as another 500,000 in other African countries by 2025.

This, the company said, will not only tops the employment charts in the private sector but will also see it rival both government and sub-national entities in terms of employment figures.

The, effort it added, whill also significantly contribute to improve the unemployment situation in Nigeria and other African countries as it prepares for strategic African expansion.

According to the e-commerce group, this will go a long way in re-writing the narrative for many under-employed and unemployed youths in Nigeria.

"Specifically, the management of Konga intends to channel its considerable resources in developing creative employment for hardworking and aspiring youths across Nigeria. In addition to offering many a chance to join the Konga Group's retail revolution through its existing and new subsidiaries being unrolled across vertical," they said.

The Co-CEO, Konga Group, Nick Imudia while chatting with new hires virtually, disclosed the motivation behind the massive job creation drive stating that they are passionate about giving as many Nigerians and Africans who are qualified and ready to work the opportunity to find meaningful expression of their talents.

"An Example is our partnership with Edo State Government which will not only employ thousands of youths, but shall enhance and facilitate activities for Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the state to become global corporate citizens. This is because we believe, in line with the Konga mantra, that this will help them find happiness and live fuller, richer lives. But it doesn't just end with the unemployed. Our research has shown that there are quite a number of under-employed Nigerians, many of who can make a difference across board, if given a chance, "He said.

Speaking further, lmudia said: "Therefore, as a strong corporate citizen and in line with the status of the Konga Group as a company built as a public trust, Management has set an ambitious target to employ over 500,000 Nigerians by the year 2025. This is no mean feat by any standards, but at Konga, we are known for never shying away from confronting challenges and surmounting them.

"We will be rolling out these creative employment opportunities soon and we are confident that it will offer many Nigerians who are determined to achieve, a useful avenue to, not only find gainful employment, but also create employment and wealth for others."