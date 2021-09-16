Kenya: Shock As Speeding Car Dumps Headless Body and Flees

16 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wycliffe Nyaberi

  1. The badly mutilated body of a male adult was on Tuesday night dropped by a speeding car at Konate Junction, along Kisii-Ikonge road.

Police officers have since launched investigations into the incident that has left locals reeling in shock.

The car is said to have dropped two parcel-looking like boxes. It is only after locals went to check what was inside when they discovered the dismembered parts of a body stashed in two gunny bags.

The body parts were wrapped in red and black polythene bags.

Nyamira South Sub-County Police Commander Moses Kirong said the boxes were dropped at around 10pm.

The head of the unidentified man is still missing.

"We will unravel who these people are," Mr Kirong said.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had already taken up the matter.

"It is a cold blooded incident and the DCI has already instituted investigations. We promise speedy action...the mysterious killers will be known," the county commissioner said.

The remains were taken to Nyamira County Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem and identification of the deceased.

