Kenya: Caltex, Chevron Brands to Be Marketed Jointly Under New Pact

Nairobi — Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron) and AFAL Manufacturing Limited (AML) of the Tristar Group have partnered to ensure joint production, distribution, and marketing of CaltexTM lubricants in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Chevron says the partnership will enable it to strengthen its already growing presence in East Africa and entrusted its operations to AML as a licensee.

The partnership seeks to leverage the synergy of Caltex's strong brand strength and AML's extensive market reach to successfully carve out a share in the competitive East Africa lubricants market.

"Chevron has a history in East Africa spanning seven decades and we have collaborated with AFAL since 2013. Over the last eight years, our relationship with AFAL has grown from strength to strength and we are excited to begin a new chapter with AML, which will take the Caltex brand across Eastern Africa, "Douglas Rankine, GM Middle East & Africa - Fuels & Lubricants said.

At the same time, AML expressed confidence that the move will enable the Caltex brand to gain a larger market share in East Africa by capitalizing on cost benefits and synergies of local blending.

"We are confident that local blending is a move in the right direction for this business to remain competitive, and we will spare no effort to strengthen the position of Caltex brand in East Africa," Eugene Mayne Tristar Group Chief Executive Officer added.

Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refueling, and fuel supply operations.

AML is committed to manufacturing high-quality lubricants as per Chevron's standards and is committed to service customer requirements and the ever-expanding East African market expectations.

With this strategic relationship, Chevron and the Tristar Group are investing more towards meeting an ever-growing demand for Caltex branded lubricants, which cover the consumer, commercial and industrial sectors across the East African region.