Kenya: Gatlin Fired Up for 'Special' Kip Keino Classic At Mama Africa

Two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin has said that running in Kenya, the land of great middle and long distance runners, is special and a great experience.

"I have been to South Africa twice and Morocco twice two but this is my first time in Kenya. I wanted to experience the real Africa and that is why I am here in motherland," said Gatlin, who arrived in the country on Thursday dawn.

Gatlin said he has travelled around the world for 20 years but coming to Kenya is special.

"I feel excited to be here... it's an amazing feeling," said Gatlin, adding that getting to compete in Africa is something black Americans like him always miss.

"I know we have a great following in Africa and coming to run in front of people who don't get to to see us quite often is pretty satisfying," said Gatlin, who was accompanied by his coach Dennis Mitchell.

Gatlin noted that there has always been a good rapport between him and Kenya athletes when they meet at Diamond League, World Championships and Olympic Games.

"They have always cheered me and I have always reciprocated but coming to see where they come from is special," said Gatlin, who claimed a double at the 2005 World Championships, winning both the 100m and 200m titles.

Gatlin, singled out 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego and latest sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala as his local athletics idols.

Gatlin, the 2017 World 100m champion, noted that the performances by Yego in wining gold at 2015 World Championships before going on to claim on win silver at Rio Olympics with Omanyala running 9.86 seconds in 100m recently shows that it's not just about distance running.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It shows that Kenya has the potential to produce great athletes in sprints and field events. This is good for a country that is deeply rooted in distance races. I am really proud of Yego and Omanyala," said Gatlin, adding that getting to run at altitude will be a punishing and tough experience though.

"Its gonna hurt since the last time I competed in such conditions was in 2003 in Mexico City but I hope it turns out better," said Gatlin.

Gatlin said the nagging hamstring injury that had sapped into his power has healed and Kenyans should expect a good race.

"I am 85 to 90 per cent ok now. I lost much power owing to the injury but my coach has provided some programs that are helping me get better and stronger. I hope to run something good here," said Gatlin, who won gold in 100m at 2004 Athens Olympics before settling for bronze at 2012 London and silver at 2016 Rio Olympics.