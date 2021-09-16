Tanzania: Kijaji Tells Ministry Officials to Discharge Duty Efficiently

MINISTER for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Ashatu Kijaji has demanded the management and staff within her ministry to efficiently discharge their duties.

She told them that the major objective of the decision by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to establish the new ministry is to work for the people on issues outlined in the CCM's 2020-2025 manifesto.

Dr Kijaji issued the directives during her maiden meeting with officials in the ministry held at Mtumba headquarters in the capital city, just three days after she was sworn in as the minister by President Samia.

Dr Kijaji underscored the need for public officials in the ministry to efficiently discharge their duties and ensure that information cuts across to people as Tanzanians were eager to know what is transpiring in the globe, adding that before banning any media outlet it is equally important to be responsible first.

"All systems of the country are connected via this ministry, especially the information sector, therefore, we need to go and perform in order to have foreseeable results," she noted.

Dr Kijaji said that her expectation was collaboration between all leaders within the ministry without any internal grudges as well as following proper guidelines in the public service, including keeping secrets.

Speaking at a similar meeting, Deputy Minister Engineer Kundo Mathew said the directives issued by the minister aimed at bringing positive results within the ministry, pledging that apart from the entire management of the ministry, he had received the directive and that he would be at the fore front in implementing them.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Zainab Chaula introduced the entire management of the ministry, including the Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa, after the information sector was relocated from the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports.

The PS asked the management to continue working by observing the laws and regulations of the public service in efforts to increase efficiency in the ministry.