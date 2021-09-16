Tanzania: Yanga Clear Foul Air On Nabi

YOUNG Africans have denounced the ongoing speculations that Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi has been given a two matches ultimatum, such that if he fail to impress, he will face the sack.

For the past few days, social media platforms and some sports newspapers have been publishing claims indicating that the two games include their away Champions League match against Nigeria's Rivers United and a Community Shield clash versus Simba on September 25th, 2021.

Rebuffing the speculations on Tuesday was the club's member of Executive Committee (EXCOM) Dominick Albinus, who took it to His official Instagram page to clear the air where he wrote: "Today, there have been false reports that the management of Yanga has given coach Nabi two matches before deciding his fate at the club. This is untrue and should not be entertained.

"The management has big trust in Nabi and with long term development plans to upgrade the team and make it among the strong sides on the continent," Albinus wrote.

He further wrote that the false speculations are just propaganda made by people who do not wish the club good things hence he insisted that Nabi will continue to be at the club for a long time. "He (Nabi) is among few well trained coaches on the continent with high quality football coaching skills and this has been proved from the successes he recorded when training various teams in Africa.

"This is the period when all Yanga fans should showcase unity and display our maturity of Tanzania football. We are 'citizens' and have never lose hope. The squad is in safe hands of our coaches, management and sponsors," read part of his post.

Nabi replaced Cedric Kaze at the helm of the Jangwani based club and he succeeded to drive the team to the second place finish in the top flight league last season.

He, however, has a big test to pass in the unfolding Champions League when he takes his side to Nigeria to face Rivers United on Sunday in the reverse leg of the contest after losing the opening fixture 1-0 at home.

It was rather a surprise defeat as many people did not anticipate Rivers United to produce good performance but with another 90 minutes of play coming up, the country's envoys have refused to surrender yet.

Recently, the club's Competition Director Thabit Kandoro cooled down the pressure to Yanga fans ahead of the return leg saying the team has potential to make an impressive come-back to win the game.

"From the way they (Rivers United) played, I see that we have a big possibility to emerge victors in Nigeria. We have quality players and that gives me hope to do wonders in our next match," Kandoro said.