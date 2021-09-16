Malawi Demand FAM Audited Accounts Before Bailout

THE Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, says his Finance counterpart, Felix Mlusu, has asked for the Football Association of Malawi's financial report.

This is a condition before Treasury can consider the K700 million (about US$860 000) special funding request, for the Flames' 2022 AFCON finals preparations.

The Flames are in the same group as the Warriors, Senegal and Guinea.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports made the request to enable the Flames to have thorough preparations, for the AFCON finals, set to get underway on January 9, in Cameroon.

"I met the Finance Minister on the issue and he asked for FAM's audited financial report so that they understand their financial operations," said Msungama.

"They want to appreciate how FAM runs its finances. To that effect, I took up the matter directly with the FAM president (Walter Nyamilandu) since it is a matter of urgency.

"But, I am not sure whether they (FAM) have done (that)."

Nyamilandu said copies of the financial reports were sent to both ministers.

"They were hand delivered by (FAM licensing and compliance manager) Casper Jangale," he said.

Treasury spokesperson, Williams Banda, said the issue is being looked into.

The Flames' AFCON finals budget is pegged at K1.5 billion (about US$1.8 million), but Nyamilandu said there was no firm position yet, regarding funding, with four months left before the tournament starts.

"We are banking on the initiative that has been set up by the Flames resource mobilisation task force and special funding from Malawi Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports," said Nyamilandu.

Flames resource mobilisation task force chairperson, Jabbar Alide, who is also FAM vice-president and a High Court of Malawi judge, said they were optimistic of meeting their target to raise K450 million (about US$550 000) towards the cause.

"We have four months left, but we are very optimistic that we will achieve our objectives. The planning phase is done.

We have lined up several activities, some of which have started."

Alide said for the team to adequately prepare for the Afcon finals, it needs about U$1.8 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This budget caters for the team's travel costs, accommodation, air tickets, game appearance fees and bonuses for all the preparatory international friendly and competitive matches the team will play between now and December 2021 and the actual participation at AFCON finals in Cameroon.

"Out of the total budget, K926 million (about US$1.139m) has been identified from government, FIFA and FDH Bank, leaving a deficit of K567 million (about US$697 000).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports say it is difficult to negotiate for Flames' extra funding, for next month's back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers, against Cote d'Ivoire.

FAM say they require about K200 million (about US$246 000) for the two fixtures.

"As the situation stands, they (FAM) require extra funding which is difficult because of the budget we are using now," the ministry's director of sports, Jameson Ndalama, said.

"So, we are waiting to hear from (Ministry of) Finance to advise us on the way forward. That is the position."

Nyamilandu yesterday said their hopes were resting with government bailing out the Flames, failure of which the Flames will withdraw from the tournament.

"Such (an) undesirable outcome will lead to CAF/FIFA imposing sanctions on Malawi which could affect our participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals as per Article (5) of the regulations.

"We have no any other option apart from pursuing supplementary funding, having exhausted all sources of funding.

"It will be a missed opportunity if we are forced to withdraw from the World Cup because the consequences will be severe." -- The Nation