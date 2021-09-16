Namibia: Youth Athletes Are Top in Serbia

NAMIBIA's upcoming young athletes, inspired by the performances of Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, put in a great show to top the medal table at the inaugural International School Sport Federation u15 World School Sport Games in Belgrade, Serbia.

With the athletics competition at the games having been concluded on Tuesday, Namibia topped the standings with an impressive haul of 15 medals (7 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze), to finish well ahead of second-placed Uganda with seven medals in total (5 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).

They were followed by Ukraine (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze), Slovakia (2 gold, 3 silver, 11 bronze) and Mexico (1 gold, 2 silver).

Before the team left, at their final training session in Windhoek, one of the members, Evan-dre Farmer said that Namibia's athletics superstars were a great inspiration.

Ÿes they are. I know them personally, me and Christine and Beatrice are really close friends, and they are really an inspiration for young athletes and women in Namibia," she said.

Farmer won a silver medal as part of the girls 4x100m relay team, while her team mates raked in the medals to put Namibia at the top of the standings.

In the boys section, Namibia dominated the sprints with Ruano De Carvalho winning gold in the 100m in 11,26 seconds and Megano Naseb gold in the 200m in 22,51.

De Carvalho also won gold in the long jump (6,17m), with Naseb winning silver in 5,75m.

The boys relay team of De Carvalho, Naseb, Jano Erasmus and Zack von Wielligh won two more gold medals in the 4x100m relay (43,78 seconds), and the 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m relay (2:03,60).

Erasmus also won bronze in the 300m hurdles in 40,68 seconds.

In the field events, Stephanus Burger won gold in the shot put in 16,10m; Waldre Kotze won silver in the discus in 50,97m; Erasmus won silver in the javelin (51,70m); and Von Wielligh won silver in the 300m hurdles (40,54).

Amongst Namibia's girls, Leane Boshoff won gold in the discus with a distance of 46,62m; Epifania Johannes won silver in the 200m in 25,96, and Anine le Roux won bronze in the 100m in 12,90, while the 4x100m relay team of Le Roux, Johannes, Farmer and Liina Nanhele won silver in 51,46 seconds.

The national coordinator of the Namibia School Sport Union, Solly Duiker, who is accompanying the team in Serbia said they had made their country proud on and off the field.

"They performed exceptionally well and we as a country are very proud of these athletes, who set the tone for future competitions. The way they behaved on and off the field also led to Team Namibia being awarded the fair play medal for the most popular team, their interaction with other countries and one another, and their spirit on and off the field was fantastic," he said. "All the other countries wanted to be associated with Namibia and wherever Team Namibia went, they were always followed, either by Andorra or Mexico, or Ukraine, you just name it."

"So I think they exceeded our expectations, we didn't think that we would win the athletics competition, but it shows that in Namibia we are doing things right," he added.

Duiker thanked the Namibian government, the business community, the coaches and parents for their support and also alluded to the inspirational role that Mboma and Masilingi have played.

"I'm very grateful for our government who allowed us and made it possible for us to visit Serbia; secondly our business community and all who supported our team, financially or in kind in clothing, we are very grateful, and then the parents and the coaches for their input," he said.

"We've got a bunch of very good quality athletes that need to be nurtured and managed, so that they can also become our future stars like our Christine Mboma's and our Beatrice Masilingi's," he added.