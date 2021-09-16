Zimbabwe: Education Crisis Laid Bare in Parliament

IN a shocking revelation, Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani told parliament Wednesday primary schools in the country are operating with a single teacher taking all classes from grade one to seven.

Nyabani said this the Wednesday question and answer session in the National Assembly.

He said areas like Mbire, Rushinga and Muzarabani, in Mashonaland Central province as well as Binga, Matabeleland North province have only one teacher stationed at a school for all grades.

"In areas like Mbire, Rushinga, Muzarabani and Binga, there is only one teacher teaching Grades 1 to 7. How are these children going to write examinations like the rest of the children doing online lessons," Nyabani said.

His question was a follow-up after other members of the National Assembly grilled education deputy minister Edgar Moyo on how students were expected to write exams after having gone for classes for a few months during the year due to Covid-19 closures.

The MPs were calling for an extension of learning and revision period before exams are written.

The exams are expected to commence in November and Mid-December this year extending into 2022 according to the ministry.

Responding to Nyabani, the deputy minister said: "the matter has been brought to our offices and we are dealing with it. The situation is not universal in all schools. Yes, there are schools which are in that kind of situation but there are others which are well resourced in terms of human resources."

"Yes, there are other schools in remote areas that are disadvantaged in terms of human resources but there are others that are well resourced. What really determines that usually is the attractiveness and the provision of amenities and accommodation in those areas? So, we are specifically attending to that, and we hope that our human resources deployment strategy is going to address some of those issues," he said.

Mudenda ordered Moyo to include statistics regarding the schools that had only one teacher for all grades.

Parliamentarians also raised a red flag on measures being taken by government to deal with a spike in Covid-19 cases in schools after they reopened recently.

Reports by MPs and teachers' unions indicated that some schools had temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases that were detected.

The deputy minister assured the house that his ministry was doing everything to make sure students and teachers were safe.