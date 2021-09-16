Namibia Through to Semis

NAMIBIA booked their place in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Gaborone, after a convincing eight-wicket victory against Cameroon on Tuesday.

It was their fourth successive victory at the tournament, which also booked them a spot in tomorrow's semifinals.

In Tuesday's match, a brilliant bowling spell by Wilka Mwatile immediately put Namibia in charge as she tore through Cameroon's top order.

She dismissed Madaleine Sissako (1) and Clemence Manidom (0) with her first two balls and Cameroon could not recover as they crashed to five wickets with only seven runs on the board.

The only batter to reach double figures was Bernadette Mbida, before being trapped lbw by Mwatile for 10, and with Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green and Sylvia Shihepo also getting amongst the wickets, Cameroon crashed to 30 all out.

Amongst Namibia's bowlers, Mwatile led the way with great figures of five wickets for six runs off four overs, while Wittmann took 2/11, Green 2/2 and Shihepo 1/8.

Namibia's innings started dramatically as both openers were dismissed in the first over, with Adri van der Merwe run out for one and Wittmann dismissed for a duck.

That was Cameroon's only success, though, as Yasmeen Khan (11 not out) and Green (4 not out) took them to victory off less than four overs.

That was Namibia's fourth successive victory after earlier wins against Sierra Leone (57 runs), Nigeria (59 runs) and Uganda (4 runs), which put them at the top of Group B on eight points and also booked them a place in the semifinals, where they will be joined by second-placed Uganda.

Their opponents, the top two teams in Group A, however, will only be determined after today's matches between Zimbabwe and Rwanda, and Botswana and Tanzania.

Zimbabwe currently lead Group A on eight points after winning all four their matches, followed by Tanzania and Rwanda on six points each, Botswana (four), and Mozambique and Eswatini who must still open their accounts.

Zimbabwe are the favourites to beat Rwanda and should finish on top on 10 points, but if Rwanda win, they will join Zimbabwe in the semifinals.

Tanzania can book the semifinal spot if they beat Botswana, but a Botswana victory will put them level on six points with Tanzania and Rwanda, with the result that the team with the best run rate will then go through to the semifinals.