Tunisia: Tunis City of Sciences to Participate in European Researchers' Night, September 24

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis City of Sciences will participate in collaboration with the Descrubre Foundation, in the European Researchers' Night as part of the MonuMai project, on September 24.

This project is part of a twinning programme between Tunisia and Spain called "Institutional support for improving the performance of the Tunisian research and innovation system."

MonuMai offers the opportunity to get closer to the artistic heritage, combining art, mathematics, artificial intelligence and social communication of the science.

MonuMai is based on citizen science through a participatory approach and process, in which the citizen's main role is to take photographs of various historical monuments to help provide the project with data.

A mathematical algorithm is developed to identify the different architectural styles and thus, discover the mathematical secrets presented in each photo.

During the European Researchers' Night, a joint programme with the Descrubre Foundation will be presented at the same time: in Tunisia, in the cities of Tunis and Testour, and in Spain, in the cities of Granada and Seville.

The City of Sciences' contribution consists in introducing MonuMai through fun workshops aimed at the general public as well as a set of sections including conferences with themes divided into three sessions: Andalusian Art, History and Architecture, Citizen Science and Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence.

The programme also includes workshops on MonuMAI activities, connectionless algorithms, mathematics and the arts, sundials, multidisciplinary stands for the popularisation of science and citizen science.

Other activities are scheduled including an exhibition on Andalusian Monuments in Tunisia, observation of the Sky through Telescopes and Andalusian music performed by a Tunisian Malouf band.

The programme of the city of Testour includes a guided tour of the Great Mosque of Testour, a MonuMAI stand, science popularisation workshops as well as astronomical observation.