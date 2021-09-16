Namibia: MTC NFA Cup Aweh Returns

MOUTH-WATERING clashes are on the cards in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh last 16 at Tsumeb, Mariental, Walvis Bay and in Windhoek this weekend, the organisers said.

After a ban on contact sport since May, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the country, domestic football action returns with NFA Cup quarter-final berths lined up.

On Saturday, the Oscar Norich Stadium at Tsumeb hosts third-tier campaigners Khuse FC and Nossob FC at 10h00, followed by top-flight campaigners Mighty Gunners against second division side New Poison FC at 12h00.

Another second division side Supe 11 will then confront 2015 NFA Cup winners Tigers at 14h00, after which Ohangwena Nampol and Young African round off the Tsumeb action at 16h00.

At the Mariental Stadium, Young Brazilians and Black Africa renew their rivalry at 14h00 in the only match at the venue.

Meanwhile, Western Spurs and Blue Waters do battle at the Jan Wilken Stadium at Walvis Bay at the same time.

In Windhoek, the MTC NFA Cup Aweh will be played on Sunday with two matches taking place at the Unam Main Campus Stadium.

DTS Hopsol face Citizens at 14h00 before Tura Magic and Civics conclude proceedings at 16h00.

The draw for the quarter-finals set for the weekend of 25 and 26 September will be conducted after the latter match.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 protocols, no spectators will be allowed at the match venues.

The tournament winners walk away with N$500 000, with the runners-up receiving N$250 000, while the third and fourth- placed sides receive N$150 000 and N$100 000, respectively.