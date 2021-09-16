Tunisia: Coronavirus - 14 Deaths and 873 More Infections Recorded On September 13 (Report)

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on September 13, taking the death toll to 24,337 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In its daily report on the pandemic situation in Tunisia, the Health Ministry stated that on the same date, 873 more COVID-19 cases were registered, adding that the overall number of positive tests reached 696,279 The ministry added that the positivity rate reached 10.39 on September 13 after 8,406 tests were carried out.

35 more patients have been admitted to public hospitals and clinics, bringing the overall number of inpatients to 2,221, the same source said. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units in public and private facilities stands, at 425 while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is 100.

