Tunisia: Xviiith Francophonie Summit - Ministerial Delegation Inspects Progress of Preparatory Works

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial delegation composed of the Chief of Staff of the President, the ministers of the interior, foreign affairs, health and public works, on Wednesday, went to Djerba, governorate of Medenine, where they learnt about the preparations for the XVIII Francophonie Summit to be hosted by the Island on November 20 and 21.

The delegation inspected the infrastructure works, namely the open-air theatre where the opening session of the summit will take place, as well as the tourist facilities that will acccommodate the participating delegations. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad and President of the Organising Committee of La Francophonie Summit Othman Jerandi commended the event's preparations which have been completed at 80%. Jerandi said several countries have confirmed their participation in the event. "The number of participants will be set soon, since we continue to receive confirmations of participation," he pointed out.

Journalists tasked with the media coverage of the delegation's visit have had difficulty in doing their job and were prevented by police officers to access the theatre and approach the building, TAP correspondent in the region noted.