Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga to Headline Zitf Business Conference

VICE President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, would be the guest of honour during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) International Business Conference to be held in Bulawayo on Wednesday next week.

The high-level business indaba, to be hosted by the ZITF in conjunction with the national Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), is a critical feature of the annual trade convention.

This year's business conference would focus on business recovery support initiatives and guide producers on how to create export market opportunities in the digital economy, according to ZITF board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo.

In addition to representation from the Government, a number of international and regional speakers, all with vested interest in Zimbabwe's sustained industrial development, have been invited.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, presented to Cabinet the state of preparedness for hosting of the 61st edition of the ZITF, which would be held under the theme: 'Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities'.

"The Vice President, Honourable CGDN Chiwenga will deliver the keynote address at the ZITF International Business Conference, which will be on 22 September 2021," said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, in a post Cabinet media briefing.

"His Excellency the President (Mnangagwa) will officially open the fair on 23 September, 2021, and attendance will be strictly by invitation to manage numbers."

The fair will run for four days from 21 to 24 September 2021and the first three days will be business days.

The Zimbabwe Diplomats Forum, a new feature at the showcase, is also scheduled for Thursday and will be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The function aims at engaging locally-based foreign diplomats on the ongoing measures by the Government to facilitate investment.

There will also be an Innovators' Forum targeting innovators drawn from Innovation Hubs of the local universities, which will present students with an opportunity to showcase their innovations to address real life challenges.

According to ZITF Company, 396 local exhibitors, as well as international exhibitors from 10 countries have already confirmed participation.

These include Malawi; Tanzania; Namibia; Botswana; Nigeria; Indonesia; South Africa; Kenya; Mauritius; and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Given that the fair is being held during Covid-19 times, Minister Mutsvangwa said an elaborate Covid-19 risk management plan has been produced and circulated to all exhibitors.

"There will be heightened health and safety protocols, modified venue layouts, digital and hybrid meeting platforms and emphasis on numbers management," she said.