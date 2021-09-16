Zimbabwe: Hope for Body-Builders

16 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga-

LOCAL body-builders might have something to smile about, if the Mr Zimbabwe International Trade Fair goes ahead, in Bulawayo, next week.

The event is the brainchild of Bulawayo Metropolitan Body-building and Fitness Association organising-secretary, Simon Gama, and Tenson Manyuka.

They came up with a body-building event, 10 years ago, which has now become an annual show.

The National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness executive council are in full support of the project, which has the capacity to grow, into an international event.

Before it was postponed, at the start of this year, Gama said all was in place, and they had engaged sponsors, who were ready to come on board.

The annual tournament, which has seen PPC Zimbabwe, Proton Bakery, Intercape and Bodyworks Gym coming in as sponsors, in the past, has been a major attraction, among body-builders.

South Africa-based body-builder, Ndumiso 200, dominated the event before national lockdown.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X