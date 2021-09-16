Zimbabwe: Hope for Body-Builders

LOCAL body-builders might have something to smile about, if the Mr Zimbabwe International Trade Fair goes ahead, in Bulawayo, next week.

The event is the brainchild of Bulawayo Metropolitan Body-building and Fitness Association organising-secretary, Simon Gama, and Tenson Manyuka.

They came up with a body-building event, 10 years ago, which has now become an annual show.

The National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness executive council are in full support of the project, which has the capacity to grow, into an international event.

Before it was postponed, at the start of this year, Gama said all was in place, and they had engaged sponsors, who were ready to come on board.

The annual tournament, which has seen PPC Zimbabwe, Proton Bakery, Intercape and Bodyworks Gym coming in as sponsors, in the past, has been a major attraction, among body-builders.

South Africa-based body-builder, Ndumiso 200, dominated the event before national lockdown.