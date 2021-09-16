Zimbabwe: Zimpraise Choir Disbands, Sets Up New Project

Zimpraise Choir is disbanding its set up, doing away with its name together with permanent musicians and vocalists, to pave way for a new project under the name Zimpraise Legacy Network.

The setting up of Zimpraise Legacy Network will end the existence of Zimpraise Choir as its followers have known it since its formation in 2006.

Instead of having permanent members, the choir will fish vocalists and instrumentalists from an academy the leadership envisage to set up under Zimpraise Legacy Network.

The group's chief executive officer, Joseph Madziyire, said the choir will drop its last live DVD under the current set-up on December 1.

"Under the new system, the choir will no longer have any fixed members as we will now be setting up what we call the Zimpraise Academy of Creative Arts," said Madziyire. "This academy will be where talent that will constitute the new choir will be drawn from.

"Every year, we will have a production and we are hoping to groom a lot of musicians through this approach. Those with hit songs will be invited to perform at concerts and during tours.

"Besides the Zimpraise Academy of Creative Arts, the legacy network will also consist of three other arms - namely Zimpraise TV, Zimpraise Music and Afripraise."

Madziyire, who is based in the United States, said they looked forward to the new challenges.

"Nobody will be made to pay fees as we will be running the academy based on scholarships through support from various players in the local and international business community," he said.

"The academy will be affiliated to a top US university which is why I am currently there, putting all things in order. Students will begin lessons in February next year and will be awarded diplomas after their studies." Madziyire said that under the new system, their music will also change.

"The Zimpraise music as we know it has changed to a different dynamic and we are open to collaborations with different people from all over the world. That is what we have been working on over the past year and I believe we are ready now."

Meanhwile, Zimpraise Choir and Jah Prayzah are collaborating on a new song to be released next week.

When they collaborated on the track titled "Miteuro" last year, it was a hit, with many gospel lovers appreciating the song as it proved the versatility of the two genres.

Many who fell in love with the tune always wondered why a video for the song was never made.

In a recent interview, Jah Prayzah confirmed that the shoot for the song "Miteuro" was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as funding constraints.

In the latest development, the "Hokoyo" hitmaker announced the new song will have a video and will released on Friday next week.

Madziyire said they have been working on the project with Jah Prayzah and the video had been shot.

"After we did "Miteuro" with Jah Prayzah, for which he invited us to his project, we decided to return the favour and invite him to our project," he said.

"So, come next week we will be releasing the big video we have done with him in Vumba."