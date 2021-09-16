Zimbabwe: Zupco Staffer Burial Tomorrow

The young woman conductor shot dead during a robbery by a security guard at Kadada Shops in Dzivaresekwa 4 on Monday night will be buried tomorrow, with Zupco footing the funeral costs.

Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo Bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last passengers and initial reports suggest that the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus. Police arrested the suspect Campion Marowa (35) yesterday and recovered a 38 Astra revolver with two spent cartridges.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said Zupco is going to take care of all the funeral expenses.

Family spokesperson Mr Joel Tazviwana said Kuzhambwa will be buried tomorrow at their rural home in Buhera and the full programme will be communicated today.

"Today (yesterday) the body is having a Covid-19 test at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and then tomorrow a post-mortem will be conducted before her body comes home to Msasa Park just for a few hours. After that we will then leave for Buhera where she will be buried," he said.

Mourners are gathered at 3372 Kayeddy Street, new stands in Msasa Park.

Meanwhile, the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) condemned the killing of Kuzhumbwa and urged witnesses to assist the police.