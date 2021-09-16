Zimbabwe: Zupco Staffer Burial Tomorrow

16 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata-

The young woman conductor shot dead during a robbery by a security guard at Kadada Shops in Dzivaresekwa 4 on Monday night will be buried tomorrow, with Zupco footing the funeral costs.

Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo Bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last passengers and initial reports suggest that the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus. Police arrested the suspect Campion Marowa (35) yesterday and recovered a 38 Astra revolver with two spent cartridges.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said Zupco is going to take care of all the funeral expenses.

Family spokesperson Mr Joel Tazviwana said Kuzhambwa will be buried tomorrow at their rural home in Buhera and the full programme will be communicated today.

"Today (yesterday) the body is having a Covid-19 test at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and then tomorrow a post-mortem will be conducted before her body comes home to Msasa Park just for a few hours. After that we will then leave for Buhera where she will be buried," he said.

Mourners are gathered at 3372 Kayeddy Street, new stands in Msasa Park.

Meanwhile, the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) condemned the killing of Kuzhumbwa and urged witnesses to assist the police.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X