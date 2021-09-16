Zimbabwe: Russians in Zim Invited to Polls

The Russian Embassy in Harare invites all Russian citizens based in Zimbabwe to come and to vote for the better future of their Motherland on September 19, 2021 between 08.00 am and 8.00 pm.

The elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation will, however be held from September 17 to19, 2021.

The State Duma is one of the Chambers of the Russian Parliament, the Federal Assembly. It is a legislative authority that consists of 450 members elected for five years. Its main tasks are adoption of federal constitutional and federal laws, control over the activity of the Russian Government, appointment and dismissal of heads of the Central Bank, Accounts Chamber and High Commissioner on Human Rights, declaration of amnesty, and issues of international parliamentarian cooperation.

Members of the State Duma are elected by citizens of the Russian Federation who have reached the age of 18 based on universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot. To be elected as a member of the State Duma one has to reach the age of 21.

A total of 225 members are elected in single-mandate electoral districts (one district -- one member) and 225 are elected in the federal electoral districts in proportion to the number of votes cast for federal lists of candidates.

In the order of the draw, the following list of parties was approved by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation: Communist Party of the Russian Federation; Green Party; Liberal Democratic Party of Russia; New People; United Russia; Just Russia-For the Truth; Apple Party; Party of Growth; Russian Party of Freedom and Justice; Communists of Russia; Civil Platform; Green Alternative; Homeland; Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice

It is to be noted that in March 2021 the All-Russian Political Party "United Russia" and ZANU-PF signed the Cooperation Agreement.

Western countries have been preparing the ground for non-recognition of the results of Russia's elections.

The chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, believes that following the world's negative assessment of the US presidential election, Washington needs to discredit Russia's election campaign, something that must not be allowed.

"We have been working for so long to halt negative information flows but we need help. Other communities should support us as well. It is a problem that we all face if we are eager to prevent the rising volume of fake news. After the US presidential election and its negative assessment around the world, the Americans have to apportion blame on us", Ella Pamfilova said in an interview

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Europe and Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

with the St. Petersburg TV channel.

In her opinion, the US needs to "disrupt the elections and discredit Russia".

"A matter of honour for us is to defend the elections and prevent them from defamation. One should move forward vigorously, dynamically, and swiftly expose fake news makers, calling a spade a spade.

"The protection of civil society is our common endeavor. Experts, ordinary people, those, who care for our country and those, who cannot stand being deceived, join in for this noble cause. Together we must defend our elections contrary to those who try to lecture us," said Pamfilova.

On September 10, the US Ambassador to Moscow, J Sullivan, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to meet Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov.

During the conversation it was stressed that the Russian government had indisputable evidence of violations of the Russian legislation by American "digital giants" in the context of preparing and holding elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Interference in the internal affairs of Russia was categorically unacceptable, it was pointed out to the US ambassador. - Russian Embassy in Harare