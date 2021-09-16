Tunisia: Relations Between Tunisia and Libya Will See Many Achievements - Foreign Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said Wednesday the relations between Tunisia and Libya will see many achievements, highlighting the strength of bilateral relations "which are intact.

"Attempts to disrupt Tunisian-Libyan relations by disseminating fake news have failed," Jerandi told reporters as he visited Djerba Wednesday, in his capacity as chairperson of the preparatory committee for the Francophonie Summit, accompanied by a ministerial delegation.

The true facts and continuous contacts between leaders of both countries show, concretely and day after day, the strength of these relations, he stressed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said the health protocol specific to land and air border crossings should be signed in the coming hours to ensure the smooth

movement of people and goods between the two countries.

The signing of the protocol between the Tunisian and Libyan parties concerned is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Minister also recalled that both countries' scientific committees have finalized, at a meeting by VTC Tuesday, the terms of that protocol which takes into account the particularity of border crossings.