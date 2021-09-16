Tunisia: Covid-19 - Zaghouan Logs One Death and 19 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Zaghouan has recorded one more death of coronavirus in the delegation of Nadhour, bringing the toll to 422 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

19 more people have tested positive, taking the count to 9,713 in the region since the spread of the virus, including 9,188 recoveries, Local Director of Primary Health Naoufel Ouerfelli told TAP.

The incidence rate in the region has dropped to 94 cases per 100,000 residents, while the positivity rate represents 10% of total tests.