Tunisia, Libya Agree On Modalities of Health Protocol to Be Respected On Borders

Tunis/Tunisia — Fully vaccinated Tunisian and Libyan travelers presenting a negative PCR test will be able to move freely in both countries from the reopening of the Tunisian-Libyan borders, Chairman of the Quarantine Commmittee at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Rabhi told TAP on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a Tunisian-Libyan meeting held in Djerba, Governorate of Medenine under the chairmanship of the Ministries of Interior and Health of both countries and in the presence of various stakeholders.

The 10-day mandatory quarantine and a negative PCR test will be applied to other travellers crossing the Tunisian-Libyan borders, added the official.

The Tunisian-Libyan borders are still closed on a "temporary basis", as part of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia and Libya, and prevention against new mutated strains of this virus.