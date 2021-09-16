Tunisia, Libya Agree On Modalities of Health Protocol to Be Respected On Borders

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fully vaccinated Tunisian and Libyan travelers presenting a negative PCR test will be able to move freely in both countries from the reopening of the Tunisian-Libyan borders, Chairman of the Quarantine Commmittee at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Rabhi told TAP on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a Tunisian-Libyan meeting held in Djerba, Governorate of Medenine under the chairmanship of the Ministries of Interior and Health of both countries and in the presence of various stakeholders.

The 10-day mandatory quarantine and a negative PCR test will be applied to other travellers crossing the Tunisian-Libyan borders, added the official.

The Tunisian-Libyan borders are still closed on a "temporary basis", as part of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia and Libya, and prevention against new mutated strains of this virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X