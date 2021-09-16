Tunisia: 'Saied Should Form New Government Very Soon - Maghzaoui

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of "Echaab" movement Zouhair Maghzaoui called on President of the Republic Kais Saied, «to lift the veil on his vision" for the upcoming period.

"The President should form a government and announce its composition as soon as possible so as to put an end to the "state of exception" and speed up the return to normal functioning of state institutions," he told TAP Wednesday.

President Saied should also "unveil more details about the period to come," especially after his remarks on the provisional organisation of public powers made last Tuesday.

Regarding the Constitution's amendment, Maghzaoui pointed out that the text of the 2014 fundamental law is "full of pitfalls" resulting in "a hybrid political system". The current inefficient electoral system also led to fragmentation within the Parliament, he affirmed.

The electoral law must be amended, as this was the demand of some political parties which have repeatedly called for its evaluation and reconsideration.

"Echaab" Movement still supports the exceptional measures of July 25 announced by the President of the Republic, which were "a step forward to the rectification of the Revolution process," the same source said.

"It is out of question to return to the pre-July 25 period, (...) when Tunisian citizens expressed their strong desire for change," Maghzaoui underlined.