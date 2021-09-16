Tunisia: Monastir-Covid-19 - 2 Fatalities and 47 Additional Cases of Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — Two deaths due to the coronavirus have been recorded in the governorate of Monastir during the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 898 people since the outbreak of the virus.

In addition, 47 more cases of infection were recorded during the same period, bringing to 29,423 the total number of infected since the spread of the epidemic, said Wednesday, Hamouda Babba, Regional Director of Health.

During the same period, 158 people recovered from the infection, bringing to 37,002 the total number of recoveries.

According to the same source, the region has 1,523 people carrying the virus, 47 of whom are treated in public hospitals and private clinics.