Tunisia: Volleyball - FIVB Ranking - Tunisia Rises to 15th Place

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, winner of the African Volleyball Nations Championship Tuesday in Kigali, has risen to 15th place in the ranking of the International Federation of Volleyball (FIVB) published Thursday and has retained its leadership in Africa and the Arab world.

Egypt (3rd of the CAN), occupies 19th place, Cameroon (finalist), is 33rd and Morocco, 39th.

Tunisia's national volleyball team kept their title of African Nations Volleyball Champions, after defeating Cameroon's 3-1 (25-21, 25-21 and 25-16), at a final game played on Tuesday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is the third consecutive title won by the Eagles of Carthage and their 11th after those won in 1967, 1971, 1979, 1987, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2017, 2019. and 2021.

Egypt took third place by beating Morocco 3-0 (23/25-28/26-25/21-25/18).

At the world level, Brazil has retained the top of the ranking, ahead of Poland and Russia. France is 4th, Argentina 5th, and Italy 6th.

