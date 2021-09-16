Tunisia: Change of Political System Must Be Done in Participatory Manner - Political Parties

Tunis/Tunisia — The Machrou Tounes movement, the Beni Watani party and the Tunisian National Coalition party considered, Wednesday, in a joint statement, that the political system (political and electoral regimes) adopted since 2014 has "been one of the main causes of the political and economic crises that the country has experienced whose change is now vital for the state.

The three parties stressed that the process of changing the political system must be carried out in a participatory manner by adopting a method that ensures the participation of all national forces and broad involvement of civil society before organising a referendum.

The process of change, they said, should take into account both the exceptional situation dictated by the suffocating crisis that the country is experiencing and the provisions of the constitution which, by transgressing them, means the lifting of the legitimacy of all elected institutions.

These parties have also expressed their surprise at the continued absence of a new government despite the deteriorating economic situation and the dangers of the pandemic and calls for the holding of early legislative elections without changing the political and electoral systems.

They called on the President of the Republic to adopt the criteria of competence and integrity in choosing the government and the head of government and not on the basis of allegiance to individuals.

According to the signatories of the Statement, it is also imperative to put an end to all measures that infringe on human rights, such as travel bans and house arrest without a court order.

They also stressed the need to preserve the diplomatic and strategic relations of Tunisia, far from any form of populism, to strengthen the security of the country and protect its economy.

The President of the Republic said Tuesday at a meeting at the Carthage Palace with professors of constitutional law Sadok Belaid, Mohamed Salah Ben Aïssa and Amine Mahfoudh that "it was possible to form a new government on July 26 or 27, immediately after the announcement of the measures of July 25. It is important, however, he said, to establish a vision of the policy that will be followed by the government to serve the interest of the Tunisian people.

"The whole issue lies on the policy that will be adopted by the government and not the appointment of a person to compose it," he said.

During his visit on Saturday to Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, Kais Saied said that "he respects the Constitution and works within the framework of legitimacy," but he did not rule out making amendments to the text of the Constitution.