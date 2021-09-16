Tunisia: Tozeur - New Primary Health Centre to Be Built Under Tunisian-Kuwaiti Co-Operation

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new primary health center will be built in the village of Bouhlel, delegation of Degueche (Governorate of Tozeur) under Tunisian-Kuwaiti co-operation.

The construction of the centre will start in the coming weeks and last about six months, director of the local hospital of Degueche, Radhouan Sfia told TAP Wednesday.

Sfia, who was speaking at the ceremony to lay the cornerstone for the construction of this new centre Wednesday, added that the Kuwaiti embassy in Tunis will also take charge of the equipment of this health structure.

