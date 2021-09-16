Algeria: Government Action Plan - Social Aspect At Heart of Lower House Debates

Algiers — The speeches of the deputies of the People's National Assembly (Parliament's Lower House) during the debates on the Government's action plan focused on issues relating to health, education, higher education, housing, employment and purchasing power.

On the second day of the debates on the Government's action plan, the deputies welcomed the efforts of the government to develop a programme "likely to meet the requirements of the current situation and contribute to the building of the new Algeria," with an emphasis on the main claims of citizens, notably those relating to public health, education, higher education, housing, employment and purchasing power.

For Farida Ilimi, deputy of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, the Covid-19 pandemic has unveiled the absence of a strategic management of the crisis, causing a disruption in the healthcare services provided to citizens.

Concerning the free medical care for citizens with low incomes, Abdessalem Bachagha, deputy of the Movement for Society and Peace (MSP) said that this issue needs to be broadly and deeply debated, stressing the necessity of unfreezing the sector's projects, notably for the emergency departments, gynecology-obstetrics departments and Cancer Centers to avoid the citizens' movement."

Deputy Abderrahmane Salhi from El-Moustakbal Front party called to increase salaries with regard to the economic situation and the explosion in prices, he said, calling also for the revision of the salary scale and the national guaranteed minimum wage (SNMG).

While broaching the issue of housing, the deputy Messaoud Guesri of the National Liberation Front party said that "despite the efforts and the funds allocated to deal with the crisis of housing, there are still deficiencies in the infrastructures, causing more suffering for citizens."

MP Kadda Nedjadi (Independents) denounced what he dubbed "unfair distribution" of housing units, noting that "some provinces were excluded from housing quotas." This issue must be resolved, he said.