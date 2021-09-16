Algeria: MPs Advocate Creation of Ministerial Committee to Monitor Govt Action Plan Implementation

Many MPs of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) on Tuesday called advocated the creation of a ministerial inspection committee in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Government Action Plan (PAG) in order to avoid sloppiness and stoppage of the projects, which lead to the loss of citizen's trust.

The new Government "must ensure the implementation of its plan on the ground by setting deadlines for this purpose," he said, stressing "the need to create an inspection ministerial committee composed of competent officials and responsible for implementing this plan to meet the aspirations of the people and restore his confidence in the state.

He also called to "create a committee to monitor the implementation of the plan to avoid the old practices that had negative impacts on public life."

He also urged "the imperative reform of the administration and the elimination of bureaucracy that hinders development."