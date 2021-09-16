Algeria: MPs Advocate Creation of Ministerial Committee to Monitor Govt Action Plan Implementation

15 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Many MPs of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) on Tuesday called advocated the creation of a ministerial inspection committee in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Government Action Plan (PAG) in order to avoid sloppiness and stoppage of the projects, which lead to the loss of citizen's trust.

The new Government "must ensure the implementation of its plan on the ground by setting deadlines for this purpose," he said, stressing "the need to create an inspection ministerial committee composed of competent officials and responsible for implementing this plan to meet the aspirations of the people and restore his confidence in the state.

He also called to "create a committee to monitor the implementation of the plan to avoid the old practices that had negative impacts on public life."

He also urged "the imperative reform of the administration and the elimination of bureaucracy that hinders development."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X