South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest Adjourned Until 4 October

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Judge Mmonoa Teffo adjourned the proceedings in order not to 'contaminate evidence' because of documentation that had been incorrectly filed and captured for the inquest.

Levy Mosenogi, the chief director of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) and former project leader of the Life Esidimeni transfer of patients to NGOs, on Wednesday testified at the inquest into the death in 2016 of 144 mental health patients who died after being transferred.

However Mosenogi's time on the witness stand came to an abrupt halt when Judge Mmonoa Teffo adjourned proceedings until 4 October in order not to "contaminate evidence" because of documentation that had been incorrectly filed and captured for the inquest.

This is the fourth time the inquest has been delayed, and only four of the 36 witnesses have so far testified.

"We can resume on the next term on the 4th of October. And on that particular day, I will keep on checking with the other parties... the evidence leader, my registrar, those parties... and then we will confirm whether on that particular day we will proceed."

Before the adjournment, Mosenogi testified that, "I requested an extension of the contract of six to 12 months to allow the department...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

