Somalia: Gen Bashir Gobe Names New Spy Chief for Mogadishu

The interim director of NISA, who was recently appointed by Prime Minister Roble Brigadier General Bashir Mohamed Jama, has today appointed Major Muhidin Mohamed Jimale (Warbac) as Benadir Regional Intelligence Commander.

He also instructed all directors of the National Security and Intelligence Agency to carry out their respective duties.

The post of Benadir regional director was previously held by Yassin Abdullahi Mohamud, but recently President Farmajo said he had appointed Yassin as director-general of NISA.

NISA currently has two directors nominated by Prime Minister Roble and President Farmajo: Bashir Mohamed Jama and Yasin Abdullahi Mohamud.