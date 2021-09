Senator Dr Osman Mohamud Mohamed (Dufle) has been re-elected on Wednesday as a member of the Upper House from Hirshabelle state.

Dr Dufle was contested for the seat by Amb Tarsan, Somalia's ambassador to Kenya, and Rage Hussein Houthi.

It is the fourth seat in the Upper House, elected in Jowhar, the capital of HirShabelle since Tuesday.