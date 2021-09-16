Malawi: Police Arrest Mzuzu Prophet for Encroaching Kaning'ina Mountain Top

Police in Mzuzu City are keeping in custody a soi-disant and self-proclaimed prophet for encroaching and illegally making his home Kaning'ina Mountain, a natural preserve situated just outside the precincts of Mzuzu City since 2018.

The self-appointed prophet, who is popularly known, by his faithful and followers in the northern city and surrounding districts, as Munthu wa Mulungu Khumbo Madise, was arrested on Tuesday by the police and is currently under lock and key.

According to the police, Madise constructed makeshift huts with grass and plastic sheets at a place popularly known as 'ku Chihema' among his followers.

Said an officer handling the case but sought anonymity: "We have arrested a middle-aged man who calls himself a prophet of God for encroaching Kaning'ina Mountain which is a protected area and we will be taking him to court soon."

"This man has people who believe in him that they believe in themselves. Some people have even slept outside the police station as way of showing support to the preacher who they are saying it is God who sent him on this mission."

Mzuzu Police Station where Munthu wa Mulungu Khumbo Madise is being held is currently under siege as the prophet's followers and hordes of hangers-on are thronging Mzuzu Police Station premises to offer moral support and solidarity to what many are describing as the 'promised one' or in vernacular, 'Olonjezedwa uja.'

However, Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo said in an interview, Madise was arrested following a complaint from the Forestry Department.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The so called prophet, Khumbo Madise is answering charges contrary to Section 64(C) of the Forestry Act and will appear before court soon," said Tembo.

According to the law, the police said, it is an offence under Section 64(C) to reside, erect a building, hut, livestock enclosures or any structure in a forest reserve or protected area.

However, the suspect, Madise insist that God has not told him to leave the mountain yet and therefore he has no plans to leave until he is instructed by God to do so.

"Although physically I am in custody but spiritually I am still on Kaning'ina Mountain. It is God who in His wisdom instructed me to leave my home in Nkhorongo Location and to go and live at the peak of the Kaning'ina mountain and until God told me otherwise, I will not live the mountain because this is where God wants me to be and do His errands, said Munthu wa Mulungu Madise.

Madise further said God instructed him to eat porridge only (soya or rice) once a day.

In 2020, officials from the department of forestry burned down his makeshift home and place of worship in an attempt to force him to leave the mountain.

He didn't.

His followers and believers follow him to the mountain for prayers and assistance from various ailments.

Madise, who is not married, was once in video production business in South Africa before he returned home to his motherland Malawi.

"I didn't choose myself. God called me to serve him," said a defiant Madise.