Zimbabwe: 'Grab Business Opportunities Availed By Second Republic'

THE Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has challenged Zimbabweans to grab opportunities availed by the Second Republic and venture into businesses that will help develop the country.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting for AAG top leadership and provincial executive members in Harare yesterday, the association's vice president responsible for operations Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe, who is also Zanu PF legislator for Seke constituency, said the indaba was meant to appraise members of tasks ahead.

"As AAG we met with the provincial leadership today to deliberate on a number of issues and appraise each other on the developments taking place and their line of operations, what we expect them to do among other issues.

"The economy was closed due to Covid-19 pandemic and now that we are on level two, we saw it prudent that we call all our provincial executives so that we hear what the provinces are doing in terms of empowerment and also for us to give them the achievements we have made so far," said Cde Kashambe.

He said during the lockdown level 4 period, the AAG signed a number of MoUs with local institutions to ensure everyone participates in building the economy under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa.

"During the lockdown period we signed an MoU with three institutions, which are the pillars of empowerment.

"We signed an MoU with Empower Bank, Zimbabwe Women's Microfinance Bank and Lovol International Construction Machinery Group in terms of agriculture and mining equipment. We are here to appraise our members about the ground covered so far," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The empowerment lobby's vice president Anastancia Ndlovu who is responsible for Women Affairs and Minorities said they have sourced mining and agricultural equipment for women.

"We have a wide range of equipment mostly for value addition and beneficiation. We strongly believe that if we are able to assist women across the country driving on the successful bumper harvest from Pfumvudza and from the previous summer season.

"We are urging our women to fully participate in these programmes, so that they value add their produce. We have seen women losing their produce especially those in horticulture, we have seen them being short changed by middlemen."

Speaking at the same occasion, AAG Mashonaland East chapter representative Mr Lincoln Matare said there are a number of opportunities available for youths and women who want to venture into various businesses with the support of local banks.

"We are going to open avenues for our youths and women to ensure they take advantage of the available opportunities to venture into business such as mining, agriculture, transport, retail and wholesale business among others," he said.

AAG also showcased some of the equipment available for those who want to venture into various businesses.