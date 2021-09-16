Zimbabwe: 8 Community Radio Stations Granted Operating Licences

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued operators' licences to eight community radio stations across the country.

In a statement Wednesday, BAZ acting chief executive officer, Matthius Chakanyuka said the licenced entities include; Radio Balanga, Matobo Community Radio Trust (CRT), Chimanimani CRT, Vemuganga CRT, Ndau CRT, Twasumbuka CRT, Madziwa CRT, and Patsaka Nyaminyami Trust, which will be known as Kasambabezi FM.

"After licensing the stations should be operational within eighteen (18) months, failure of which the licences will be automatically revoked as stipulated by the Broadcasting Services Act," said Chakanyuka.

Previously, BAZ has been strongly criticised for dishing out licenses to Zanu PF cronies.