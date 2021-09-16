Zimbabwe: BNC Yearly Capital Expenditure Gobbles U.S.$8,9 Million

BINDURA Nickel Corporation (BNC) gobbled a whooping US$8,9 million on capital expenditure (CapEx) projects despite the company recording a decline in production output in a development proving that the nickel miner has long term plans in the sector.

CapEx are funds spent by a firm to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets such as property, plants, buildings, technology, or equipment. CapEx is often used to undertake new projects or investments.

Presenting an annual report for the year ended March 31, 2021, BNC board chairman, Muchadeyi Masunda said the firm made huge investments in upgrading its asset base.

"Total capital expenditure for the year amounted to US$8.9 million, mainly in respect of the Sub-vertical Sock (SVR) Winder mechanical and electrical upgrades which gobbled US$1,7 million. The mine's Shaft Re-deepening gobbled US$1,1 million, Load-Haul-Dump took US$1,2 million," he said.

In the long term, the projects are expected to boost mineral resource and mobile equipment efficiency for the business include improved productivity - due to significant reduction of trucking distances underground and elimination of double handling of material.

Mining flexibility is also expected to be achieved for both disseminated and massive ores and increase in capacity utilisation which enables sustainable production and conservation in mining, through the transition from a high grade/ low volume plan to a high volume/low grade plan will also be enabled.

On the production side, ore milled was 411 754 tonnes compared to 434 077 tonnes milled in the previous year.

"The 5% decrease was due to a loss in production, emanating from the pre-planned shutdown, running from the beginning of March to the end of April 2021, to facilitate commissioning of the Re-deepening and Tie-in Project," said Masunda.

Despite the setbacks, operating profit increased by 17%, from US$2,8 million for the prior year to US$3,3 million for the period under review attributable to revenue growth driven by improved nickel prices, coupled with the decrease in marketing and distribution expenses, arising from a new off-take agreement entered into during the year.