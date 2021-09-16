Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Western North RCC Administration Block

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last Sunday, commissioned a new office complex for the Western-North Regional Coordinating Council.

The administrative block is amongst six new structures being constructed in the six new Regions and the first to be completed for use.

It will house all the Western Regional Coordinating Council and other institutions' departments to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

President Akufo-Addo, on 11th April 2019, presented eight vehicles to the WNRCC to help facilitate the smooth take-off of the Council.

In a related development, the President paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Akontombra, Nana Kwabena Ebii II, where the Chief lauded the government's cocoa rehabilitation policy, which has, so far, treated 11,564 hectares of swollen shoot affected farms in the Western North and Eastern Regions.

The Akontombra Chief noted further that, as a result of this policy, cocoa production in the district had seen an upward surge largely because farmers who, hitherto, had decided to abandon cocoa farming because of the swollen shoot disease had returned to their farms.

President Akufo-Addo announced that the incumbent District Chief Executive for the Sefwi Akontombra District Assembly, Mr Yawson Amoah, would be retained.