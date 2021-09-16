Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Hohoe Technology Solution Centre

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday commissioned the GH¢6.07 million Hohoe Technology Solution Centre established by the Rural Enterprise Programme of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Hohoe Technology Solution Centre, located at Gbi Godenu, in the Volta Region, will support Government's industrialisation plan, particularly the One District, One Factory initiative.

The key functions of the Technology Solution Centre are the production of spare parts and repair services for factories and the oil and gas industry, manufacture of agro-processing equipment, and provision of training for human resource capacity building.

The Technology Solution Centre is one of five Centres established across the country, specifically at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Savelugu in the Northern Region, Elmina in the Central Region and Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The five new TSCs are an upgraded version of and an addition to the original 26 Rural Technology Facilities (RTF) established by the Rural Enterprises Programme across the country, in collaboration with GRATIS and the host district assemblies.

The RTFs were established to serve as magnets for industrial activity. They are equipped to serve as hubs for technology promotion, dissemination and transfer to the informal sector. They will also provide skills training to master craftspersons and apprentices.

They will increase rural producers' productive capacity and promote the commercialisation and specialisation in agriculture.

The new TSC model was conceived in 2017 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the general plan to realign the Rural Enterprises Programme to be consistent with Government's Industrialisation Policy.

The TSCs have enhanced capacities with bigger workshop buildings and workshop spaces for machining and fabrication, offices, classrooms, showrooms, kitchenettes, and conference facilities.