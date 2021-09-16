Ghana: Government Committed to Public-Private Sector Engagement to Drive Economic

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing participants at the inaugural Presidential Business Summit (PBS) in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government will continue to strengthen and deepen its engagement with the private sector to create jobs and wealth for the people.

Speaking at the inaugural Presidential Business Summit (PBS) in Accra on Tuesday, President Akuffo-Addo said strengthening the private sector was key in the government's strategic policies to lessen Covid-19 and revamp the economy.

The President said the government recognised that the private sector could create job opportunities for the youth and strengthen Ghana's economy.

The PBS is an annual public-private dialogue platform organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Office of the President and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies, where captains of businesses and government discuss strategies to push the frontiers of the private sector to create jobs and wealth, post-COVID.

The Summit aims at providing a platform for constructive dialogue between government and the private sector on critical areas of interest to the private sector.

President Akufo-Addo assured the private sector players that the Business Compact fashioned out at the Summit would be fully respected and implemented by the government.

"Government will ensure the fulfilment of its obligations under this Compact, and I hope that you, private sector operators, will also do the same," he said.

The Summit will focus on five cross-cutting thematic areas, including Fiscal and Non-Fiscal Incentives to Support Production and Private Sector Development; Foreign Exchange regulation and currency stability; Access to finance and cost of capital; Energy pricing, availability, access and reliability; and, Supporting local industries through Government procurement and local content regulation.

Seven economic sectors -- Agriculture and Agribusiness; Manufacturing; Construction and Mining; Financial Services; Information and Communication Technology; Tourism and Hospitality; and Transport and Logistics- are key in the two-day engagement.