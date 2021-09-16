Malawi: Four Drug Pushers Jailed for 20 Years in Mangochi, Vehicle Forfeited

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 sentenced Jafali Phiri, 34 and three others each to 5-years imprisonment and forfeited a Toyota Sienta they used to ferry Indian hemp on September 8, 2021, according to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

Mangochi Station Prosecution Officer, lnspector Amos Mwase informed the court that Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the convicts were transporting the illicit drug from Nkhotakota to Balaka via Mangochi.

"Following the tip, the four were intercepted at Maloya village along Chilipa-Balaka road in a white Toyota Sienta registration number NN 7778," said Tepani Daudi in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Police found 24 bags weighing 50 kilogrammes each of Indian hemp in the motor vehicle without any permit hence the police arrested the convicts and also impounded the motor vehicle.

All accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge when they appeared before the court.

In mitigation, according to the PRO the convicts pleaded for leniency, saying that they are family breadwinners.

However, Prosecutor Mwase argued that there is a lot of drug abuse among the youths, causing many mental problems. He said government is spending a lot of money to deal with memtal problems hence prayed for a stiffer sentence. Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe sentenced each of them to 5-years imprisonment with hard labour.

Michongwe also ordered the forfeiture of all bags and the Toyota Sienta to Malawi government.