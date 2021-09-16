Malawi/South Sudan: Juba to Officiate Fdh Cup Second Semi-Final

The National Referees Association (NRA) has announced names of people that will officiate the second semi-final match of the FDH Bank Cup between Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.

Misheck Juba, a teacher at Hilltop Primary School in Mzuzu will be the centre referee. Clemence Kanduku, a police officer and a holder of a FIFA badge also from the northern region will be the first assistant referee while Pearson Kamanga, an electrical technician from Mzuzu, will be the second assistant referee.

Lackson Chunda from Karonga will be the fourth official and Youngson Chilinda from Lilongwe will be the Match Accessor.

The winner between the two sides will meet Ekwendeni Hammers in the finals scheduled for 25th September. Hammers beat Rumphi at Karonga Stadium last Saturday through post-match penalties to book themselves a place in the finals.

Mzuzu based former OT Spurs goalkeeper and coach, Joseph Tchuba, said referees handling matches at this stage ought to be mentally strong so that the winner is determined through their own prowess and not referee's poor decisions.

"This is the first time Malawian teams are competing in this cup. A semi-final is a high stage that requires mental maturity for referees handling such a game. Indecisiveness becomes so costly in such games because it is always a game of tension where either side wants to progress to the finals and you are aware that currently the FDH Bank Cup is the most lucrative on the land.

"I am sure that Misheck Juba is capable of facing the heat in a game of such magnitude and so are Clemence Kanduku and Pearson Kamanga. We do not want to see scenarios like one Carlsberg Cup final between Wanderers and Silver when Denis Ngulube of Zomba faked illness in the second half and the fourth official Aziz Nyirenda had to finish the match and take it to penalties where Wanderers won. Ngulube was banned for life and that's not good for one's career," explained Tchuba.

Silver Strikers eliminated Nyasa Big Bullets in the quarter finals by a goal to nil while Mighty Wanderers saw off Chitipa United through post-match penalties.