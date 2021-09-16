Gambia: Sainey Colley Guides Maccabi Haifa to Win

Gambian midfielder Sainey Baba Colley guided his Israeli U-19 club Maccabi Haifa FC to a 5-1 home win over Ironi Nesher FC with a brace in their week-3 fixture of the Israeli U-19 Elite Division League played on Saturday.

The former Superstars midfield maestro scored 2 goals during his side's emphatic victory, before his teammates added on the score-sheet.

Sainey Baba Colley has now scored three goals in three matches for Maccabi Haifa.

The victory moved Maccabi Haifa FC to 2nd position with 9 points in the Israeli U-19 Elite Division League, while Ironi Nesher FC sit 15th position with 1 point after three matches.

Meanwhile, Sainey Baba Colley signed for Maccabi Haifa U-19 after leaving Superstars Academy in August 2021.