Gambia: UTG Staff Association Sit-Down Strike Begins Today

Following the suspended sit-down strike on the 3 July 2021 and the implementation of the decision made by the Congress on the 8 August 2021, the University of The Gambia Faculty Staff Association (UTGFSA) and Executive Committee have announced that they will start sit-down-strike on Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

"It is essential to state that the Executive Committee had engaged relevant authorities and stakeholders, including The Office of The President prior to taking this decision, without any signs of resolving the matter," Yorro Njie, the secretary of the Executive Committee said yesterday.

Mr. Njie added: "Considering this, all UTG activities are to be put on hold, and no office, except the Department of Finance, Internal Audit, and Security, are permitted to work. This exception is made to avoid paralysing the institution. Equally, we appeal to all the TAC volunteers, among other visiting lecturers, to stay home in solidarity with the UTG Staff."

"As staff of the University of The Gambia, we resolved that the agreements signed on 3 July 2021 by all stakeholders present at the meeting shall be implemented to the latter."

Assuring the association's stance to the general public, he stated that "rest assured that we have your backs and will not, without fear or favour, compromise the welfare and wellbeing of the staff and students."