Gambia: UTG Staff Association Sit-Down Strike Begins Today

15 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

Following the suspended sit-down strike on the 3 July 2021 and the implementation of the decision made by the Congress on the 8 August 2021, the University of The Gambia Faculty Staff Association (UTGFSA) and Executive Committee have announced that they will start sit-down-strike on Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

"It is essential to state that the Executive Committee had engaged relevant authorities and stakeholders, including The Office of The President prior to taking this decision, without any signs of resolving the matter," Yorro Njie, the secretary of the Executive Committee said yesterday.

Mr. Njie added: "Considering this, all UTG activities are to be put on hold, and no office, except the Department of Finance, Internal Audit, and Security, are permitted to work. This exception is made to avoid paralysing the institution. Equally, we appeal to all the TAC volunteers, among other visiting lecturers, to stay home in solidarity with the UTG Staff."

"As staff of the University of The Gambia, we resolved that the agreements signed on 3 July 2021 by all stakeholders present at the meeting shall be implemented to the latter."

Assuring the association's stance to the general public, he stated that "rest assured that we have your backs and will not, without fear or favour, compromise the welfare and wellbeing of the staff and students."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X