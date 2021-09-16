Gambia: Gidda Utd to Lock Horns With Sanchaba Utd in Lamin Nawetan Today

15 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gidda United FC is set to lock horns with Sanchaba United in the on-going 2021-2022 Lamin nawetan today, Wednesday at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field at 4.30 pm.

Both sides will brawl to daze each other to clutch the significant three points to bolster their chances of reaching the next round of Lamin rainy season biggest football jamboree.

On Thursday 16 September 2021, Jattas FC will entertain Senior Players FC at 4.30 pm. The duo will affray to humiliate each other to clasp the vital three points.

On Friday 17 September 2021, Harlem FC will clash with Wayeto West FC at 4 pm. The pair will scuffle to stun each other to snatch the significant three points.

On Saturday 18 September 2021, Sanchaba United FC will play against Mober FC at 3 pm, while Real De Gidda FC will rub shoulders with Daranka Future FC at 5 pm.

On Sunday 19 September 2021, London United will take on Golden Gate FC at 3 pm, while Sateba United FC will lock horns with Out Law FC at 5 pm.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X