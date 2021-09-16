Gambia: Gidda Utd to Lock Horns With Sanchaba Utd in Lamin Nawetan Today

Gidda United FC is set to lock horns with Sanchaba United in the on-going 2021-2022 Lamin nawetan today, Wednesday at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field at 4.30 pm.

Both sides will brawl to daze each other to clutch the significant three points to bolster their chances of reaching the next round of Lamin rainy season biggest football jamboree.

On Thursday 16 September 2021, Jattas FC will entertain Senior Players FC at 4.30 pm. The duo will affray to humiliate each other to clasp the vital three points.

On Friday 17 September 2021, Harlem FC will clash with Wayeto West FC at 4 pm. The pair will scuffle to stun each other to snatch the significant three points.

On Saturday 18 September 2021, Sanchaba United FC will play against Mober FC at 3 pm, while Real De Gidda FC will rub shoulders with Daranka Future FC at 5 pm.

On Sunday 19 September 2021, London United will take on Golden Gate FC at 3 pm, while Sateba United FC will lock horns with Out Law FC at 5 pm.