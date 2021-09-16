Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Campaign for People With Special Needs From September 20, 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus for the benefit of people with special needs will be launched from September 20 to 30 in the vaccination centres in different regions of the country, said the President of the Tunisian Association for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Yosri Mazati.

He said in a statement to TAP that following a meeting with representatives of the Ministries of Health and Social Affairs and the Tunisian association of sign language interpreters that the campaign aims to vaccinate more people with special needs.

The latter represents a 13. 5% of the Tunisian people including only 276 thousand carry a card of disabled, he noted.