Tunisian and Libyan Authorities Approve Health Protocol, Ahead of Border Re-Opening

Tunis/Tunisia — The Libyan side has accepted and signed the health protocol to be adopted at border crossings, pending the completion of the effective procedures to reopen the crossings, said Libyan Minister of Health Ali Zanati.

Speaking to reporters after a Tunisian-Libyan high-level meeting dedicated to that protocol, Zanati noted that like other protocols in the world, it stipulates mainly imposing a negative "PCR" test for fully vaccinated travellers with no need for self-quarantine. It also imposes a ten-day mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated travellers at their expense with the presentation of a negative PCR test. Patients travelling for treatment in health facilities and their children are exempted from this test.

The Libyan minister said that this old protocol was concluded in December 2020, and was confirmed today to proceed with the opening of the border crossing of Ras Jedir.