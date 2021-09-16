Tunisia: UGTT Calls for Taking Measures to End Current Crisis

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Executive Committee of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) stressed the imperative to end the current situation in the country and take measures to get out of the general crisis.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the labour organisation called for a participatory national design of a governance regime that will have legitimacy from the various parties.

The Union reiterated its call for forming a small government to take charge of the various economic, social and health issues and ensure the sustainability of state structures.

